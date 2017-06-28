Standard of refereeing concerns basketball clubs

EMPERADOR are the latest club in the Papua New Guinea Men’s Basketball League (PMBL) to raise their concern over the standard of refereeing in the competition.

The first club to sound off over the standard of officiating and eventually pull out of the PMBL were the 2K Tigers.

Last Sunday night, the Eddie Salazar-coached team – Emperador – said the standard of refereeing was a problem after his side lost a competitive match 87-85 to the Flames.

Salazar was not the first coach to be critical of how refs were controlling games and will not be the last. Going forward, bench officials and referees formed an association called the basketball technical commission.

Basketball stalwart and PNG Sports Foundation employee Ronnie Mea is the group’s chairman with Eric Elai his deputy and Janet Vaso Vekari taking up the secretary/treasurer role. According to Elai, who is also the PMBL competition director, the registered members for the commission would be issued ID cards.

He said this was to improve the technical expertise of all basketball referees and bench officials in the country.

