Standard of soccer game dropping

I AM expressing my opinion as one of the most important invisible component of the game of soccer that contribute to giving purpose and definition to the most popular game ever to be played on earth.

Week in and week out, many of my likes around the world numbering in hundreds of thousands flock pitches, grounds and stadiums just to see this world game.

And in doing so, we, the supporters, unconsciously determine the pace and the intensity of the game.

We also are the foundation in providing the economic value of the game.

Soccer in PNG has developed in a very short time since the conception of the National Soccer league aided with professional coaching from coaches with international exposure.

Reaching the Nations Cup and only losing to New Zealand in a penalty shootout and beating Malaysia by a convincing score in a single year are nothing but hallmarks of many greater things in-waiting.

It’s with great regret and a real set-back that we have two semi-professional soccer leagues being played concurrently because fame and prestige has taken precedence over the development of the game, the welfare of the players and most importantly the people who matter most, the supporters.

As a result, what we are seeing now is only a reverse.

Standard of the game has dropped, ticketing and marketing of the game has declined and we the supporters are torn apart and not getting value for our money.

I just don’t know who will come out and say, “Soccer in PNG is bigger than David Chung and John Kapi Natto.”

Lance Kamake

Morobe

Like this: Like Loading...