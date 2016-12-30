Stanley breezes through busy first Christmas

By MEMO HAUKE

MORE than 400 guests booked into The Stanley Hotel and Suites during the Christmas weekend, executive assistant manager Robert Schlenther says.

Schlenther said despite being in operation for less than six months, the hotel was fully booked for its first Christmas lunch in the Green Haus restaurant.

He said customers loved the family atmosphere at the hotel.

“The customers were delighted with the beautiful buffet and the seafood served and loved the family atmosphere,” he said.

“The children also received little surprise Christmas gifts each from Santa Claus and there were rumours going around that even Santa Claus is curious now and wants to visit next year again.”

He noted that the guests enjoyed the luxurious rooms, refreshing infinity pool and the amazing food and beverage.

They also had the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping in the Vision City Mega Mall without having to leave the building.

According to Green Haus Restaurant supervisor Rigulo Mala, the restaurant catered for 160 guests for lunch and dinner.

“It was a very busy Christmas weekend and all the chefs had to prepare the best meals for the guests,” Mala said.

“The hotel was filled with laughter and fun from children and adults enjoying every moment at the new hotel.” The Green Haus Restaurant is the main dining area at the hotel.

Like this: Like Loading...