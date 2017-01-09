Star resets for 2017

THE 2017 Papua New Guinea Hunters squad has six players who returned to the fold after time out and among them former captain Israel Eliab is the man with the weight of rugby league’s expectation on his shoulders.

The sextet, which also includes Stanton Albert, Willie Minoga, Lawrence Tu’u, David Loko and Noel Joel, have been given a second chance by coach Michael Marum after all were named in the club’s final 29 for the new season but there is no doubt that given Eliab’s past performances, he is the man fans will expect to pick up from where he left off at the end of 2015.

The 25-year-old left Hunters at the start of 2016 on a high after topping the club’s try-scoring tally for the 2015 season with 22 four-pointers and being named the Queensland Cup’s five-eighth of the year for a second time.

The sky seemed like the limit for the East New Britain man and when he caught a break with the London Broncos in the United Kingdom’s Kingstone Press Championship (second division to the Super League) most pundits viewed it as the talented No.6’s opportunity to crack a fully professional competition.

But as luck would have it, Eliab struggled to make an impact at the Broncos where he was relegated mostly to bench roles and made only seven appearances for the Ealing-based club and spent half his time also playing for the London Skolars where he turned out for six games during the course of the season.

Eliab said his stint with the Broncos was a chance he took looking for greener pastures and to break into the top tier competition in England.

He regretted not being able to get a contract renewal with the Broncos but maintained that once that door closed another opened at home with the Hunters. “I went looking for greener pastures in London but now I am back and it is time to refocus with the Hunters this year,” Eliab said.

Turning 26 next Monday, Eliab said he would do all he could to share his experiences with the Hunters.

He admitted that he did not play for three quarters of last season which was a contributing factor to the non-renewal of his contract however he said the time he spent in England was worth it.

“Being away for a year I have picked up a lot and I am willing to share with the younger players,” he said.

“Looking back, I am happy I took up the contract which was more than what the Hunters offered. The important thing for me was that I gained a different experience living and playing in a different place far away from home.

“But now it is a great feeling to be back with the Hunters and training with the new boys and my old mates as well. It’s an awesome feeling, and seeing everybody helping each other at training is just great,” he said.

Eliab’s goal is to make a second appearance at the Rugby League World Cup for the Kumuls.

But in order to get there, the man who skippered the national side in a Test against Fiji in 2015, understands that he has to complete pre-season training and get as much game time in the Q-Cup and impress Marum, who is also the Kumuls coach.

“I am taking it one game at a time but hopefully I make the World Cup. Firstly, I have to play in that trial match against the Northern Pride next month (Feb 18) and then the games from round one onwards,” he added.

With former halves partner Ase Boas having played 2016 in the No.6 jersey for the Hunters, Eliab has no intention of displacing anyone preferring to leave the decision to Marum.

He said he would be happy to be used as a utility in 2017 recalling the fact that he did not play much at five-eighth with the Broncos.

“I would be happy to play centre, lock or five-eighth. Wherever in 2017, as long as I get to play and that’s all that matters to me.”

With the departure of starting centres Thompson Teteh and Noel Zeming, Eliab could easily find himself in the three-quarters with his attacking ability, experience and leadership the key aspects of his contribution to the side.

Like this: Like Loading...