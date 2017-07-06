‘Star’ rises to challenge

By MELTON PAIS

HUNTERS coach Michael Marum may have been following his selection policy of sticking with players who perform when he kept Bland Abavu at fullback for last Sunday’s Q-Cup match against the CQ Capras but he now knows better.

Sometimes a coach has his hand forced by players who puts on such impeccable performance that the man in charge has no choice.

Hunters fullback Stargroth Amean has been the club’s best No.1 for the last two seasons and 2017 is looking like another great year for the 26-year-old.

But there have been dips and quiet periods for ‘Star’ as he is called by teammates and coach.

He missed the round 16 game against the Pride after failing a fitness test the day before the team was to travel down to Cairns.

His replacement Abavu had a solid game which return a try and several strong charges.

Marum decided to keep the lanky winger in Amean’s customary No.1 jersey for the Capras match but that move only spurred on the Engan, who is also the current Kumuls fuulback.

How did he respond? The best way a champion does, with a match-winning display. The Hunters host the Burleigh Bears on Sunday at the NFS and Amean is back where he belongs in the No.1 jersey.

Marum now knows better.

Amean may be a sensation on the field but off the field he is a humble man who always puts others first.

“I was happy to be on the wing for the Capras game. It was the coach’s decision. I just wanted to give my best for the team,” Amean said.

After a turgid first half by the Hunters, Amean spark the crowd with a hat-trick of tries that helped his time win 30-10.

Amean said his performances had a lot to do with his faith.

“I just want to give all the glory and pride back to my Heavenly Father who created me and gave me strength to face each day and meet every challenges that comes my way,” Amean said at training during the week.

“As an act of worship, I must give glory and pride to our Lord above because that is the only reason why he created us and placed us in this world at this time and season.”

Amean, who joined the club in 2015 hit the half-century of games three weeks ago when the Hunters lost 10-14 to Tweed-Heads Seagulls at the NFS.

This weekend’s game will be Amean’s 53rd for the Hunters.

Like this: Like Loading...