Start create something new

DO not follow a follower who is also a follower.

Try to create something new in your life.

Be the change you want to see in this world.

If you trace back the human history, you will find out that those historical figures that we know today were creators and not followers.

Let us not be followers but be co-creators as God is a creator.

If the Bible says that God created us in his image and likeness, then we are co-creators.

The reason why I am pressing on this is because I don’t want us Papua New Guineans to be followers, but be creative.

Let me finish with this.

The richest place on earth is the grave.

It is full of dreams that were never fulfilled.

It is full of ideas that were never implemented.

It is full of skills that were never used.

It is full of visions that were never accomplished.

It is full of books that were never written.

It is full of songs that were never sung and it is also full of talents that were never explored.

Papua New Guineans, my question to you is: Do you want to help increase the richness of the graveyard, or start making use of your time now in creating greater things?

Start creating something new now or you will just die like most of the people without creating a legacy.

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Madang

Like this: Like Loading...