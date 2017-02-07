State to advise court of Bawa’s case

By DAPHNE WANI

FORMER National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Andy Bawa, facing fraud-related charges, is scheduled to appear in the National Court in Waigani tomorrow to find out the progress of his trial.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika adjourned for the parties to organise pre-trial review statements and for the State to advise the court on the progress.

Bawa, charged with stealing and abuse of office, appeared in court with his lawyer Goiye Gileng from Posman Kua Asi Lawyers.

The State asked for an adjournment to review its evidence from witnesses.

A State lawyer told court that they were served statements from witnesses late on Sunday and they needed time to consider the evidence.

The State also informed the court that one of its key witness statements was inconsistent with the State defence.

Sir Gibbs said such witnesses are worthless to the court.

He said the criminal processes had their own processes and vacated trial which were set to start yesterday but adjourned to tomorrow.

Police allege that between Aug 4 and Sept 30, 2015, Bawa, through the provincial administrative officer for NCD, Agnes Jimu, allegedly requested for and received a total of K83,600 in cash.

The money was unpaid allowances of NCD police officers who were providing security at the Pacific Games.

It was alleged that the money was never accounted for.

Bawa will return to court on Nov 21. His K1000 National Court bail was extended.

