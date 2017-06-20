State drops case against lawyer Tiffany Twivey

THE State has dropped its case against lawyer Tiffany Twivey – who was charged with perverting the course of justice in 2015 – for lack of evidence.

The lawyer representing the State, Pealiwan Koralyo, from the Office of the Public Prosecutor, presented a nolle prosequi and told the court that the State would not proceed with the case.

Twivey’s trial was to start yesterday before Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika.

Sir Gibbs said the State would not proceed with the case and ordered Twivey to be discharged and have her bail refunded.

Twivey said she was relieved.

“This has been the hardest year of my life,” she said.

“I have suffered much professional damage as well as personal distress and anxiety, particularly from the effect of this on my family and employees.

“I am greatly relieved and thank sincerely my lawyers Greg Sheppard, Philip Tabuchi and the Office of the Public Prosecution for acting appropriately and properly.”

Twivey was committed on March 9 to stand trial on a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to a warrant of arrest against Treasury Secretary Dairi Vele.

