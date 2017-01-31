State of economy taking toll on PNG citizens

AN economist may explain the current situation using the most technical and appropriate terms possible but allow me to at least provide a suitable sample problem in relation to current financial and economic state.

Although the healthy economic outlook is vigorously professed by the Government, ordinary citizens have a contrary experience in affording basic goods and services.

There is an alarming abnormality of cash flow.

That prompts me to share my experience as a typical example.

When I was at university, I had a bigger and better dream of my life.

That is I dreamt of building a nice house, have my own car, venture into SME, avoid borrowing, fulfil societal and cultural obligations to maintain sense of belonging, and of course have enough to cater for family’s welfare. However, in reality all those have been just another illusion. I didn’t realise that the future is uncertain with many challenges and obstacles ahead.

Regardless, persisting in prioritising my dreams, I seem to drag myself into financial constraints and stress yet pretending that life is just fine with me.

I have so much needs and I can’t afford to meet them all with the little I earn.

The next best option is to borrow or obtain loans to meet all my needs and commitments to at least have a good impression of me.

As such, the culture of borrowing crept into my blood and exhausts the little I earn due to excessive borrowing from banks and several other lending companies and thus, I’m left with an unsustainable net income.

Life is now becoming miserable for me but I have to pretend as if life is just fine and I have no problems.

I don’t need to bring fear and panic to my family.

The truth has to be hidden for some time and can be exposed naturally where it’s due.

By then, I have nothing to hide so I have to mortgage the only assets the family has and even ask my neighbours, friends and family members (trustees) to assist, especially in important areas to sustain my family till all my loans are fully repaid and financially recovered.

My trustees would not have the guts to expose my weaknesses as I have been their assets for some time and have served their interest in many ways.

Thus, the suffering seems to go on for some time and there are lots of missed opportunities.

After all, others see me as a very desperate, unreliable and selfish father who always serves himself.

I also reflect and regret that it’s all about budget, management, fiscal discipline and limited borrowing,

The repercussions of my deeds are felt by the innocent and the vulnerable.

Given this example, it is a very stressful situation to an individual outside of the political precinct.

At the political and bureaucratic level, there are protective scams and institutional processes that design to embed transparency and provide protection against abuse of funds from public purse in place while people suffer the most.

When the truth about the financial and economic state of the country is exposed, people are wishing for change of government but before desired change come about people need to change their mindset first.

Thus, its people who make choices for whom to be in power, hence people need use their conscience to choose good leaders.

Waieng Bau

SSY, Chimbu

