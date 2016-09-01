State of emergency in Hela long overdue: Official

HELA provincial administrator William Bando says a state-of-emergency is “long overdue” in the province given the high incidence of tribal fighting and lawlessness.

He said this when supporting calls by Tari-Pori MP and Finance Minister James Marape and Koroba-Lake Kopiago MP Philip Undialu for a state-of-emergency.

Provincial police commander Michael Welly also supported the call.

“This state of emergency is long overdue,” Bando told The National from Tari.

“Public servants have fled from the area and people are living in anarchy and fear.

“It is not safe for anyone, especially locals. We are living in fear.

“It is very unlikely that people from outside will come, work and live here. To us, it’s home, and we manage and manoeuver and survive here. The state of emergency call is long overdue after so many lives have been lost and destroyed.”

Bando said the state of emergency if funded, should go beyond next year’s general election period.

“It should not be just a one or two-month state of emergency,” he said.

“Fighting and killing is happening everywhere. In almost every lower level government, there have been fightings and killings.”

Bando said a spate of killings in and around Tari town called for urgent Government intervention.

“That (Tari) is the centre of business and administration and they can’t afford to condone these things (killings),” he said.

Meanwhile, Bando said a by-election for the Hela regional seat following the death of Governor Anderson Agiru last April, was “not necessary” given the troubles in the province.

