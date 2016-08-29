State eyes unused land on Samarai, Allan says

THE Government is looking at taking back unused State land on the historical Samarai Island in Milne Bay and others around the country, Lands and Physical Planning Minister Benny Allan says.

He said that when answering a question from Samarai-Murua MP Gordon Wesley in relation to the land on Samarai last Wednesday.

“All land on Samarai Island has been sold to private owners. Over 60 per cent of State land on Samarai Island is owned by (businessman) Peter Sharp,” Wesley said.

“That leaves no land to accommodate genuine investors or the growing need for public servants’ housing and other physical development on the island.

“This land was acquired some years back – like 20 to 25 years – but since then, there has been no evidence of physical development by owners of this land. This situation has denied all my development plans for the island.

“Can the national and the provincial lands and physical planning departments forfeit undeveloped land on the island back to the State, and if so, how long will it take to wait?”

Allan said the case of Samarai was similar to that of Woodlark Island, also in Milne Bay, where the land was given back to traditional landowners. “The title, as the member mentioned, is under Peter Sharp,” Allan said.

“There are different types of leases.

“There is the State lease which is for 99 years.

“We have the Crown lease.

“We also have the freehold lease.

“Freehold lease is where the Government will not make any decision.

“The title remains with whoever, even if they don’t develop it for five years, or whatever period.

“The law does not allow the Government, or even the minister, to make any decision over that land.

“I will get the department to check on the type of lease we have with Samarai Island, and I want to assure that if it’s under an urban development lease or whatever, we will do everything to restore it as a State lease.”

