State gives K20m for programme

THE Government has allocated K20 million for the church partnership programme next year which now comes under the Department of Religion, Youth and Community Development.

National Planning Minister Charles Abel handed over the church-State partnership programme to the department, saying it had the appropriate relationship with the churches.

“National Planning has only held this responsibility in the interim while we reviewed that policy,” he said.

“We humbly ask that we all comply with this policy and its tenants.

“We try and keep the implementation of public funds as focused as possible on outcomes and align with the Government’s purpose and intention.

“It’s the role of churches to facilitate spiritual development.

“It’s the role of the Government to facilitate goods and services to our people.

“We use public funding to partner with churches and other partners to facilitate and support the Government’s role.”

He said policies must be focused.

Like this: Like Loading...