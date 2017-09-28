State gives K5mil to address coffee borer

THE Government has allocated K5 million to address the adverse impact of the coffee berry borer on the industry.

It was one of items listed in the 2017 Supplementary Budget tabled yesterday by Treasurer Charles Abel, pictured.

The industry has been expecting to be allocated K20 million as promised by the Government when the borer was first discovered in Jiwaka and Eastern Highlands last year.

The bill introduced in Parliament yesterday highlighted readjustments to the K1,294,064,034 for expenditure in the 2017 financial year.

Some of the adjustments include:

K5.5 million from Asia-Pacific Economic Conference – leaving K194,490,000 for this appropriation;

K2 million from the Konebada Petroleum Park Authority – leaving a balance of K3 million for this appropriation;

K2,490,614 from the purchase of vehicles;

K168 million from the Provincial Support Improvement Programme leaving a balance of K42 million for this programme;

K692,800,000 from the District Support Improvement Programme – leaving K173,200,000 for this programme;

K64,420,000 from the Ward Support Improvement Programme – extinguishing the appropriation; and,

K82 million from the Infrastructure Development Grant – leaving K38m for this programme.

The Government has also allocated K50 million to cater for the increase in Government office rentals for the remaining months of this year and beginning of next year and K3 million for the clan vetting requirements.

K100 million is allocated for outstanding pharmaceutical payments.

Like this: Like Loading...