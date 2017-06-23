State lawyers will be at polling venues

STATE Lawyers will be present at polling and counting venues to provide legal advice, says Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

Gamato said that in previous elections, private lawyers were engaged to give advice at counting and polling venues and that cost a lot of money.

“We have about K18 million to K19 million outstanding for legal services provided by private lawyers during the 2012 national elections,” Gamato said.

“So for this election we will have only state lawyers at counting and polling places to give advice.

“The state lawyers will be available at all counting places.”

