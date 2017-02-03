State oil firm backs PNG Games

KUMUL Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL) this week became a gold sponsor of the seventh PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain, from March 18 to April 1.

KPHL managing director Wapu Sonk announced the KPHL board’s endorsement of the gold sponsorship of K500,000 on Wednesday.

Sonk, pictured, said that as Papua New Guinea’s national oil and gas company, KPHL’s vision was to create value and opportunity for Papua New Guineans and the gold sponsorship gesture was a demonstration of that. “The PNG Games is an event that promotes pride and good sportsmanship and we believe our sponsorship is helping to create a platform to provide opportunities to our athletes,” Sonk said.

“Our aim is to see as many athletes from the 22 provinces attend the PNG Games in Kimbe. We believe by making available funds for provincial teams, we will enable equal representation at the games,” he reiterated.” The sponsorship will be coordinated through the PNG Games host organising committee secretariat.

The PNG Games were to be held initially at the end of November/December 2016 but was deferred to this year.

