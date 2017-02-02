State pay K6.6m for ballot papers

By LUKE KAMA

THE Government has released K6.6 million to the Electoral Commission (PNGEC) the for printing of election ballot papers in Indonesia.

Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari revealed that during Tuesday’s launching of PNGEC’s national logistic plan.

“The payment for the printing of ballot papers has been given to PNGEC already, he said.

“It’s about K6.6 million and the supplier will be paid every week.

“The Treasury and Finance will be able to release money to the PNGEC.”

Lupari said one of the key priorities of the Government this year was the general election.

“It’s the Government priority.

“So we make sure PNGEC is supported in every possible way and that includes the release of funds in a timely manner to ensure they purchase everything that is contained in this logistics plan and also the conduct of the elections.

“So funding is not an issue.

“The issue is how we manage the funds so that we are not blowing the budget like what happened in the last elections.”

Lupari said the Government was taking an integrated approach to manage the election, unlike in the previous elections.

“All the activities, logistics, the polling, counting and the security operations are all integrated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said the printing of ballot papers was underway in Indonesia.

