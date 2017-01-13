State to pay universities funds

By LUKE KAMA

THE Government will today release to its three universities part of the funds needed to continue their academic programmes.

Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan told The National yesterday that part of the outstanding funds for the University of PNG, Unitech in Lae and the University of Goroka would be paid into their operating accounts today.

“We are ready to pay some of the money into the universities by tomorrow (today),” Ngangan said.

He said there were processes and systems which must be followed when making the payments.

“We have just opened the (government) account this week, and brought the systems up and running,” he said. We get the process in place, and the warrants must be issued for funds to be transferred. That’s the process that we follow.”

UPNG which begins classes on Monday was planning last week to charge extra fees to students if the Government failed to pay the K12 million it had promised. The Government is also yet to pay K40 million to Unitech and K8 million to UOG.

Ngangan said the budget management committee headed by Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari has instructed the Finance Department to pay some of the funds to the universities. “We know the school is starting on Monday and it’s important for us to make the funds available and we will make that happen by tomorrow,” he said.

He could not reveal the exact amounts.

“It’s all dictated by our cash flow situation but something will go into university accounts by tomorrow. The universities don’t need all their funding at once to start.”

