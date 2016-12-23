State to pay World Cup service providers

AROUND 40 service providers played a vital role in ensuring the success of the Under-20 Women’s World Cup but are yet to be paid.

Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation chief executive officer Peter Tsiamalili Jr says the service providers would be sorted out and the State, through the foundation, was not hiding anything from them.

“We know that the service providers are yet to be paid their entitlements and the steering committee will do everything they can to have these sorted out once funding is available,” Tsiamalili Jr said.

He said the Government was grateful for the contribution made by all service providers but it must be understood that the country’s economy was going through hard times and that was a major factor for the delay in payments.

“We must understand that these are hard times for the country’s economy and we are all feeling the pinch of things,” the chief executive said.

“What has happened is a result of what is happening throughout the country.

“We are doing all we can to manage so we ask you to bear with us,” he said.

Tsiamalili Jr said they have discussed the matter with all service providers and everyone was aware of the situation.

He appealed to all to be patient.

Like this: Like Loading...