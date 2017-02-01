State pays K5.5m to doctors

By CHARLES MOI

NATIONAL Doctors’ Association president Dr James Naipao has advised doctors lecturing at the University PNG School of Medicine and Health Sciences that their outstanding salaries totalling K5.5 million was paid by the Government on Monday.

The payment comes after 30 doctors lecturing at the UPNG Taurama campus suspended classes last Monday for an indefinite period until the Government responded positively to their outstanding salaries.

Naipao, in an email to his members, said that the process of getting the money was slow and difficult.

“The manner in which it was done and in doing so, averting court actions and infinite sit-in protests, must be commendable,” he said in the email.

“As long as ‘communication’ transects barriers positive results will always be achieved even if getting there becomes frustrating.”

Naipao said the payment would be an investment bonus for doctor academics at the UPNG School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

“Some are longtime members of the National Doctors’ Association, some joined recently and some are not.

“Irrespective of the status, NDA did what it thought was genuine, proper and fair,” he said.

Naipao said the process should have been done earlier by the UPNG administration but they did not find the right path.

He said the NDA had to take the matter on board on behalf of its members.

Naipao, on behalf of the doctors, congratulated Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, Chief Secretary Issac Lupari, Health Secretary Pascoe Kase, Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan and the Treasury Department for resolving the issue amicably.

The payment of K5.5 million is for outstanding salaries for the 30 doctors according to the NDA awards negotiated with government in 2013 and came into effect on January 1, 2014.

Meanwhile, classes at the UPNG School of Medicine and Health Sciences resumed yesterday.

