State Printer urged to pull up socks

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato has called on Government Printer Christine Lenturut to lift the standard of printing at the Government Printers to an international standard.

“It is high time the Government Printer and the Government raise the standard of the printing of ballot papers, If we think ballot papers are important, then there must be some standards set so that I can be comfortable to use the Government Printer to print ballot papers,” Gamato said.

He was reacting to a statement by Lenturut yesterday that the printing of the ballot papers could have been handled by the Government Printer instead of giving the job overseas.

But Gamato urged Lenturut to get the Government to build the capacity and capability of the Government Printing Office.

Gamato denied that the Government Printer had quoted K12 million to print 15 million ballot papers for the general and local level government elections.

“Their quotation was based on the 2012 general election ballot paper features,” he said.

“I gave them new security features in it. I asked them to quote on that one but they could not.

“They wrote back to me after two weeks and said ‘they could not do it. They said that they cannot print these new features’.”

