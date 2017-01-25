State queried on status of hospitals

THE Government was yesterday questioned on the status and funding for three main hospitals in Enga, East Sepik and Morobe.

Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas asked Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch when the hospital, to be funded by the Chinese Exim bank, would be established in the province.

“The loan from Exim was approved on Dec 16 of last year. Once the loan agreement is signed, we will inform the governor for the draw down to take place and the implementation of the hospital would happen in the first quarter of this year,” Pruaitch said.

East Sepik Governor Sir Michael Somare asked Pruaitch for funds earmarked for Wewak General Hospital’s renovation. The hospital has deteriorated over the years.

Pruaitch told Sir Michael: “The hospital was to have received support offered by the Japanese government. Unfortunately, the East Sepik administration did not follow through to give effect to that support. “But the national government has approved a loan of K320 million for Wewak hospital with the European Union and we will commence the loan negotiation. Once agreed, we will inform the governor so implementation of the hospital comes into fruition.”

Like this: Like Loading...