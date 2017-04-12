State questions price of underdeveloped land

THE price of the proposed acquisition of the Manumanu land Portion 406 is questionable because the land was underdeveloped, according to a report by the Department of Lands and Physical Planning.

The report also revealed that the acquisition of Portion 406 did not follow due process.

It questioned why the undeveloped land would have been priced at K46 million – outside of government processes and within a short span of time.

The report stated that the Valuer-General’s office would have to justify the K46 million because for an unimproved land in a rural area it was questionable.

It is understood that most of the claims for compulsory acquisition were still pending payment with the department while the controversial K46 million was organised within months.

The department’s acting registrar of titles Shirley Pohei, explained that if the State decided to acquire this particular State land for public purposes, the law allowed for voluntary acquisition.

“This means they approach the proprietor and if he agrees then they voluntarily give the land to the State but for a price,” she said.

“Even if the landowners don’t agree, the State still has the power to acquire through compulsory acquisition.

“The landowners don’t have any interest on the land, the State acquired it and it now State property.

“In the case of the Manumanu Land Portion 406, the land belongs to the registered proprietor Kurkuramb Estate who is a lessee to the State.”

It is understood that the titling of the land to Kurkuramb Estate had never gone to the land board.

It was also claimed that the compulsory acquisition processes was not applied and the instruments did not go through the acquisition division.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill had announced a commission of inquiry last month into the sale and purchase of portions of land at Manumanu but it was later down-graded to an administrative investigation. Lands Minister Benny Allan said the department was only facilitating the process.

The report states that no payment had been made at this stage to acquire the controversial land.

According to the report any normal land transaction is supposed to be facilitated by the departments of lands and finance.

The department also has the user pay policy where respective departments acquiring land would pay directly to the proprietor, the report said.

In this case, a third party Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited was engaged to pay K46 million to the proprietor and that matter was being questioned.

There are four portions of land involved under the Manumanu land deal – Portions 406, 422, 423 and 154.

The one in question was Portion 406, initially State land acquired by the colonial administration.

It is understood that Kurkuramb Estate was registered as the proprietor of Portion 406 on Aug 6, 2015.

Like this: Like Loading...