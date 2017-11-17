State recognises Reverend Laka for 40 years of service

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

MORE than 40 years of service in the United Church was recognised for Reverend Laka Renagi when he received the highest award with his wife Marama at Government House, in Port Moresby

Laka, 67, was awarded the Grand Companion of the Order of the Logohu, conferred with the title of “Chief”, in the 2017 New Year’s honours list.

He and wife Marama, 64, received their awards from Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae yesterday.

“I didn’t expect this award. It’s too big for me,” Laka said

“I am a simple clergyman and a preacher who served in the Islands and Southern region, as the leader of the church and then as an administrator and as a bishop for 20 years.

“I served 46 years in the church. I have never been suspended. Every day of my

work is to serve God. I retired last year.”

As a pastor, he said he worked with passion and lived by example.

“This year, I’ve been resting a lot and my wife is continuing with the services. She goes around with women groups doing programme,” Laka said

“I think next year the church can engage me to advise only.”

Marama said she supported her husband in his service and was grateful to God for the recognition.

“I am really happy and proud and thank God,” she said.

“I always support him in

whatever he does in the Ministry.

“I am always with him.”

Also among them were Angela and Pius Varpin, also in their 60s from East New Britain who shared a similar experience in the education sector.

For over 20 years they provided second chances to those who dropped out of the formal education system.

The event saw recipients from public service and private sectors recognised for their contribution to the community.

