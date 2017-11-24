State recognises Wenge brothers for their services

TWO brothers received awards at Government House yesterday for their services to Papua New Guinea.

Retired Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea, Rev Giegere Wenge received the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) award, while younger brother and Nawaeb MP Kennedy Wenge got the British Empire Medal (BEM).

“I have been the head bishop for six years. The Government has recognised the service of the Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea, I am a servant to the church, the community and the country,” Rev Wenge said.

His younger brother and MP Kennedy Wenge said: “I am happy to receive this award. I am happy that my brother is now a ‘Sir’ and I got the community service award.

“This medal is a success medal. It is a human resource medal, it is a leadership medal and it is community service medal.

“This award is for the people of Nawaeb.”

