State told to invest big in agriculture

THE Government has been urged to allocate more funding in the agriculture sector where the bulk of the population lives.

Agriculture and Livestock Secretary Dr Vele Pat Ila’ava told the Cocoa of Excellence Show in Kokopo that there must be fairness and equality in the sharing of wealth. He suggested that the best way to do this is for the Government to invest big in agriculture to benefit the 85 per cent of unskilled labour for wealth creation and poverty alleviation.

Cocoa Board of PNG chief executive officer Boto Gaupu said the cocoa industry employed 2.5 million small holder farmers.

It accounts for K350 million annually in export earnings.

He congratulated Watut people in Morobe for bagging the Paris International cocoa organisation award.

Gaupu urged farmers and stakeholders to follow international best practices at all times so to maintain the standard.

Dr Arnold Parapi, of the Cocoa Board, said 10 per cent of PNG cocoa was tainted by smoke during processing and urged growers to improve the standard.

