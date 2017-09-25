State urged to fix highway issues quickly

THE National Road Transport Association has called on the Government to quickly resolve issues on the Highlands Highway as they are affecting trucking companies and other businesses dependent on the highway.

Association president Jacob Luke urged the Government to consider the urgency of the situation.

Luke owns Mapai Transport, one of the largest trucking companies in the country.

He said the highway remained an important economic lifeblood and must be protected.

“Business houses that depend on the highway are being held to ransom and paying the price (for government’s lack of attention),” Luke said.

Luke said firms that depended on the highway risked going out of business.

Two sections of the highway were blocked at Chimbu and Jiwaka by relatives of two slain police officers.

The road was again blocked last week between Laiagam and Pogera where a truck was looted and torched.

Luke said businesses had the right to use the highway.

