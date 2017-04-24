State urged to improve facilities

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE Papua New Guinea Forest Association has urged the Government to ensure there are proper infrastructure for timber processing in the country.

PNGFA policy and aid coordination manager Dambis Kaip told The National during a wood processing workshop in Port Moresby on Friday that more than 80 per cent of the timber resources leaving the country were not processed.

“The Government actually made a decision in 2010 in the medium term policy that they wanted all new timber allocations to be 100 per cent processed before export,” he said.

Kaip said the decision was not adhered to as timber processing infrastructures in the country could not meet that requirement.

“The Government need to think and act strategically to ensure that processing is done in the country because it is good for value-adding of the resources going out,” he said.

He told The National that there were processing facilities in place but they could not process large quantities of timber at once.

The four year project that commenced in 2015, funded by the Australia Centre of International Agriculture Research (ACIAR) recently completed its mid-term review which was presented at the workshop on Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...