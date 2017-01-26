State urged to incentivise sports sponsorship

THE Government through the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) should provide tax exemptions to encourage local companies to support communities and sports an advocate for sports and community development Sape Molumi says.

Molumi made the comments when he presented K8000 to the Morobe Block sports competition at Bomana outside Port Moresby last Sunday.

Molumi said supporting communities and sports was costly but worth it because it helped to keep communities peaceful.

He added that companies were reluctant to back community sports because there was not enough incentives.

He said one way to encourage companies to get involved in supporting communities through sports was for the state to offer incentives through tax breaks and other intiatives.

Molumi, through is company, Construct Oceania Limited, has backed sports including the Mendi Muruks and Mt Hagen Eagles Digicel Cup teams.

Molumi, who is part Chimbu and Southern Highlands, called on the Government to support small PNG businessman to get rebates for supporting sports.

Like this: Like Loading...