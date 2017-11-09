State uses recording as evidence against Namah

By DAPHNE WANI

An audio recording of Vanimo MP Belden Namah demanding Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia’s immediate resignation and arrest five years ago was presented as State evidence at his Leadership Tribunal.

The audio was recorded from the court reporting services on March 24, 2012.

It relates to allegations made by the State against the former opposition leader, who stormed into the Supreme and the National Court building in Waigani when court was in session.

The audio was played during the tribunal hearing yesterday before members of the bench Justice Terrence Higgins, principal magistrate Patricia Tivese and senior magistrate Alex Kalandi.

Namah’s lawyer Greg Sheppard, from Young and Williams, asked the tribunal to allow him time to make further submissions on the evidence.

The tribunal refused to accept an affidavit by Ian Augere as the Registrar of the Supreme and National Court yesterday.

The tribunal will continue today.

The State , on Oct 18 presented a list of 10 allegations in five categories, three being the significant ones.

The first category of misconduct in office refers to interference with the administrative process — suspension of district administrator Conrad Tilau on Aug 27, 2007.

The second involved improper conduct and abuse of power when Namah, on May 24, 2012, stormed into the Supreme and the National Court building while court was in session and demanded the immediate resignation and arrest of the chief justice.

The third misconduct in office included the late submission of annual statement for the period of Aug 6, 2007 to Aug 5, 2011.

