Station blaze suspects in custody

A MAN has been charged and four others held in police custody for questioning over the burning of the West Taraka police station last month.

Lae Met Supt Anthony Wagambie Jr revealed this yesterday at the Bumbu police barracks following a Christmas police parade.

The West Taraka police station, one of a number of police stations on the outskirts of the city, was allegedly set on fire by some men.

The suspects, who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol, allegedly stabbed a community leader who was looking after the station before setting the building on fire.

The burning down of the police station followed a number of raids in the suburb by police earlier, which resulted in the killing of a criminal, wounding of others and the confiscation of a number of firearms and explosives (dynamites) in the area.

“One suspect has been formally arrested, charged and taken into custody,” Wagambie said.

“This particular person is the one who poured the kerosene into the police station and set it on fire.

“He is the prime suspect and was

charged with arson.

“After the arson the suspect escaped to Bulolo but he was recaptured there by police.”

He said the other four suspects currently detained by police would be questioned further as part of the on-going investigation into the arson case.

“We have many good people out there who are assisting the police with useful information and we will continue to work with them,” Wagambi said.

