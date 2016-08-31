Station hosts teen awards programme

THE TribeFM radio station, has celebrated its first birthday by organising a teen-only awards programme.

The Tribe Teen Excellence Awards, of which The National is a major sponsor, was held during the International Youth Day festival at the Sir John Guise Stadium last Sunday.

The radio station was launched on August 24, 2015.

“The TribeFM’s main goal is different than other commercial-oriented radio stations because it aims to empower and educate youths and give them a platform to broadcast their own voices and opinions,” Tribe FM’s announcer 19-year-old Solomon Jerram said.

“This Tribe Teen Excellence Awards is one way we feel we can do more for the young people of this country.

“We want to recognise the teens who are working towards building a better PNG and to put to rest the negative stereotypes of youth.”

Eight teenagers were presented awards during the celebrations.

