Stationery shops eye busy week

By Muhuyupe Soranzi

STATIONERY shops will be busy this week as parents and students prepare for the academic year starting next week.

Many flocked to the Theodist Stationery in Port Moresby on Friday to buy pens, rulers and books.

They included parents and students in Port Moresby and from Central plus those attending schools and institutions in other provinces.

Ismael Long was there with seven-year-old son Barry and nine-year old daughter Crystal.

Both will be attending the Institute of Christian Academy in Port Moresby.

Barry is in Grade Two and Crystal in Grade Five.

“Price is not a problem because it’s good to spend money on my kids’ stationery than on other unnecessary things,” Ismael said.

Ismael said they wanted to avoid the last-minute rush this week.

Barry said he was excited to go back to school to meet his friends and make friends with some new students joining from other schools.

Teachers resume duties today.

