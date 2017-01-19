Stationery shops see hike in business

By VICKY BAUNKE

PARENTS and students are busy shopping to prepare for the start of the 2017 academic year.

Stationery shops in Lae are experiencing a hike in business, with a few offering ‘special’ prices for stationery and books.

Lae is the country’s second largest city and is conveniently accessible to the highlands and coastal districts. People travel to Lae by land or sea.

Many schools are expected to start on Jan 30 and next week will be exceptionally busy for the parents, students and, of course, the stationery suppliers.

Morobe Stationery, Theodist Limited and Seeto Kui were some of the shops The National visited on Monday. The shops are offering specials to customers in Lae.

Morobe Stationery price controller and sales representative Kennette Baniani told The National that the shops were selling different stationery to suit early learners, elementary, primary, secondary and tertiary students.

Seeto Kui Stationery in Lae has a student discount counter, which is available throughout the year for students buying stationery.

Theodist is selling exercise books from K0.44 to K1.98, depending on the sizes.

It has a special feature of gift cards, ranging from K50, K150 and K250, which can be purchased by parents and offered to students to use purposely for buying stationery.

