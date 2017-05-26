Statistics office resumes survey

A NATIONWIDE demographic health survey halted late last year due to unaccounted funds resumed last month, assistant national statistician Henao Kari says.

Kari told The National that the problem was rectified and the survey was progressing well, with the Highlands provinces completed.

The survey was stopped due to non-acquittals of the first batch of funding by field coordinators.

“Though we have elections going on, our staff at the National Statistics Office, with support from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, has been out in the field continuing the survey,” he said.

“We were supposed to resume in March but due to some delay in arranging logistics, we resumed in April. We have collected some very good data.”

Kari said the Highlands region, Mamose and parts of Southern region were completed.

