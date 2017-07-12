Statistics vital for development planning

Updated and accurate statistics are important for Papua New Guinea’s development, Planning and Monitoring Secretary Hakaua Harry says.

Speaking at the World Population Day breakfast in Port Moresby yesterday, Harry said inaccurate statistics was a development issue faced in the country.

She said knowledge of population changes and their impacts was important for effective development planning.

“It is important to have updated and accurate statistics to guide the policies we have in the country in terms of planning for development” Harry said.

She said the National Statistical Office is important and would provide important development indicators if it was empowered.

“We are trying our best to build capacity of the National Statistical Office to be able to provide us with the kind of development indicators in terms of population and population trends.”

Harry said population growth in PNG has both positive and negative impacts on the country’s development and the Government has addressed all these in the National Population Policy 2015-2024.

“The National Population Policy takes into account all the existing policies and promotes viable population and environment within the paradigm of responsible and sustainable development,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...