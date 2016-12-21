Steer clear of corruption, Koim tells graduates

CHAIRMAN of the disbanded Task Force Sweep team Sam Koim is urging young people in schools not to get themselves involved in corruption when they enter the workforce.

He said corruption was bad for the country and if they stayed away from it, the country would be a better place for everyone.

Koim was speaking at the recent graduation at Kitip Lutheran Secondary School in Dei, Western Highlands.

For the past six years he has been the sponsor of dux prizes for Grade 10 and 12 students of the school.

Koim said he has been invited to the annual graduations to deliver speeches to encourage and motivate young men and women to stay away from corruption.

He said corruption was crippling the nation and it was time the younger generation spoke up and fought against it.

“Educated people are the ones that contribute to corruption, therefore, we are trying to educate the educated people not to get themselves involved in corruption,” Koim said.

He stressed that the trend today was that young educated Papua New Guineans were getting themselves contaminated in the system.

