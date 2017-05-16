Steven faces stiff contest for Esa’ala

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Esa’ala open electorate in Milne Bay will see one of the toughest contests in this year’s general election with prominent candidates challenging incumbent Davis Steven.

Provincial election manager Dadu Daga told The National that besides the Maladina brothers, Moses and Jimmy, there were candidates such as Madiu Andrew and former journalist Peter Niesi.

In the Samarai-Murua electorate, by-election petitioner Isi Henry Leonard has not given up the challenge against current MP Gordon Wesley.

According to Daga, another strong contender is Henry Larry.

He said there were also two women candidates, Dr Rona Nadile and Monalisa Lendia, contesting the Samarai-Murua seat.

The Kiriwina-Goodenough seat has former MPs, Brian Pulayasi and Jack Cameron, contesting against Minister for Forest Douglas Tomuriesa.

Also contesting for the seat is former chief of staff of the Prime Minister’s Department, Leonard Lomai.

Daga said Kiriwina-Goodenough and Esa’ala open seats did not have women candidates while Samarai-Murua, Alotau open and regional had five women, two each in the open electorates and one for the regional, pursuing seats.

There are 11 candidates for the regional seat while Alotau open has 25 candidates, Esa’ala 16, Samarai Murua 22 and Kiriwina- Good Kiriwina- Goodenough 27 for a total of 101.

