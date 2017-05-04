Stick to budget, Gamato says

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato has stressed the need for election costs to be managed during the general election.

During an election managers’ workshop in Port Moresby, he said the huge costs must be managed well.

“During the last election, there was poor planning and coordination of election activities,” Gamato said.

“As a result, we incurred a lot of bills.

“And some of these bills are still outstanding for service providers.”

Gamato urged election managers and returning officer to manage the costs.

“The call is not just mine. It is the call by the Government through Inter Departmental Election Committee,” he said.

“The chief secretary to Government (Isaac Lupari) repeatedly made these calls in some of the major forums, including the department heads’ meetings.”

Gamato said the commission still faced outstanding bills every day.

“Disgruntled service providers still complain about their outstanding claims,” he said.

“In a particular province, one election manager collaborated with a vehicle owner and incurred a substantial amount of bill for hire cars, even after the election.

“The bill now stands at almost K900,000. I have refused to pay the bill and deny liability.”

