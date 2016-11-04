Still no progress in Kagua-Erave

SHARING the same boundaries with the Ialibu-Pangia District where Prime Minister Peter O’Neil hails from, I sometimes wish that I was from that part of Southern Highlands.

Forty-one years has passed on since Papua New Guinea gained political independence and I see my homeland of Kagua-Erave still struggling to survive.

I see the poor public servants sleeping in the rotten colonial houses with their kerosene lamps.

I can smell the decaying furniture in the administration offices.

I also see the magistrate conducting their court cases under the pine trees.

I can see mothers standing in the mud and selling vegetables.

I can hear the dying mother screaming for help while delivering her baby.

It’s all happening here in my Kagua station. When will I travel on a smooth road on a coaster bus?

There are no bridges. The woods are rotten and we are travelling on pure metal.

Who will patch the potholes for us? Is someone there to help?

There are no cane bridges and footbridges in the most remote parts in the district.

How can the sick people from these places get help?

All the schools are run down and very intelligent children are affected.

Many schools have been shut down due to lawlessness. However, very committed and kind-hearted teachers are sacrificing their lives trying to educate students in deteriorating classrooms on home-made bush-material desks, tables and chairs.

Who will help construct at least a better one?

It is very sad that most of these teachers even don’t have good houses to live in. If you get sick in Kagua there is only one way to escape it and that is death.

Where will you get your medication?

Which nearest aid post, health centre or hospital will you get help?

Who are the nurses and doctors there to give you medicine?

They don’t want to come and work here because Kagua has nothing that will make them comfortable.

Electricity once came to Kagua 20 years ago and went back. How can it come back? Will it need someone to transport it back or will it come back by itself?

God Almighty, why are you neglecting your beautiful people in your wonderful place? Did we do something wrong to you?

Seth Rake

Kagua, SHP