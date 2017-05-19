Still waiting for confirmation letters

I am a teacher serving Lae, Morobe.

I was advised by the Senior Education Officers and even the Provincial Appointment Officer of winning the tenure position.

However, I have not received any notice from Teaching Service Commission advising me of that.

And I believe this applies to those who have won position via 2014 gazette application.

Could someone in the Teaching Service Commission (maybe the commissioner) kindly advise its employees to provide confirmation letter to teachers who have won positions.

These teachers have been deprived of their pay rise since then.

Amnama

Lae

