I am appealing to the Lae City Authority to kindly look into this fish (BESTA) factory how they are dealing with their waste.

It’s been years now as we have been polluted by the very bad and stink smell that affects our breeding atmosphere.

During rain times, the stink smell increases its stinks and over polluted the area so please attend to this as its part of safety and health issue.

Malahang Resident

