Stones of Maramuni riding high in Baaz Cup

WELEP Stones are set for their third consecutive win this weekend in the National Capital District Eastern Highlands Baaz Hanua Cup competition at Unagi Oval in Gordon.

The team comprises of youths from Maramuni in Enga residing at the Five-Mile Maramuni settlement in Port Moresby.

Team captain Jeff Tuli said he has decided to lead the boys into rugby league to stop them from snatching bags and phones off young girls and mothers at Gordon market.

He said this weekend would be the tenth round of the competition and the Welep Stones have already bagged four wins so far.

“We are targeting to be in the top five on the points ladder of the competition.”

He commended his boys who have had no proper rugby league skills training but are committed to getting the team running.

The Stones will take on the ANG Range tomorrow in the second last A grade game.

Tuli believes his boys will give a tough challenge to the Comets.

“We trained hard for our game on Saturday so without doubt, I believe that we will make it our third win in the competition,” Tuli said.

“Our aim is clear and that is to bring the Cup to Five-Mile,” he said. Meanwhile, competition chairman Benny Kene urged all teams to move to the field on time for their games to avoid delays.

