Stop brutality, police told

THE Saraklok community in West New Britain are calling for a stop to police brutality following the shooting of a man over the weekend by police.

It is alleged that a policeman (who has since been arrested and charged) drove into the man’s premises on Saturday night and shot him at close range.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Clive Yuanis.

According to Saraklok community members, the police officer saw Yuanis drinking and shot him twice and took him to the Kimbe General Hospital where he was confirmed death.

The community members said Yuanis from Maprik, East Sepik, was a PMV bus driver and was drinking at his own premises after work when he was attacked by police.

Following the incident the grieving Saraklok community, made up of oil palm block holders from all over PNG, presented a petition to the provincial peace and good order committee.

Spokesman Felix Bage presented the petition to Deputy Provincial Administrator Leo Brown demanding the immediate arrest of the policeman involved.

The community also wants the State to pay K30,000 for haus krai and other funeral expenses which includes K5,000 belkol as this incident was caused by an undisciplined officer of the State.

The community also demanded a K700,000 compensation payment for the loss of a young life .

Kimbe police arrested the police officer involved on Monday and are continuing their investigations to identify a second suspect.

Police station commander Chief Inspector Steven Bunga said they suspected that two officers were in the vehicle at the time the incident occurred.

Like this: Like Loading...