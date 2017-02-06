Stop counterfeit products

TWO years ago the National Capital District police, which was then under the command of Met Supt Andy Bawa, embarked on an exercise to rid the capital city of counterfeit products and non-English speaking foreigners.

It stemmed from a police raid in which counterfeit sports uniforms worth more than K120,000 were confiscated from a foreign-owned commercial centre.

During the raid, police confiscated sports uniforms with Papua New Guinea’s national logo and art designs of the country’s 40th Independence anniversary.

Police also encountered many non-English speaking foreigners at this particular commercial centre.

The NCD police were quite astonished by the results of their raid.

How did these foreigners and their fake goods enter the country in the first place?

That question could only be answered by the relevant departments such as Labour, Immigration and Customs.

Bawa planned to seek the collaboration of these government agencies to conduct the exercise but was removed from the NCD police command before he could achieve any positive results.

His successor, Benjamin Turi, did not pursue the matter and instead focused on police discipline and other issues.

Nonetheless, the nation’s capital has in recent years become a center-point for dubious foreign traders whose backgrounds are just like the fake goods they sell.

Bawa had insisted that all foreigners who entered PNG for business and employment purposes must be required to speak English, which is the language of business and education in this country. It should be optional for them to speak the two main local languages, Tok Pisin and Motu.

Seemingly, such foreigners have been lured to our shores by the economic boom that had been spurred by the development and production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other resource projects.

As PNG joined the elite club of LNG producing nations and opened more windows of opportunity to foreigner investors, it had also attracted the vermin from the business underworld.

With foreign-made counterfeit products and cheap goods flooding the PNG market, the NCD police planned to clean up the city before the 2015 Pacific Games was held in Port Moresby in July.

NCD police had suspected that there would be a massive selling of counterfeit PNG products during the Pacific Games.

Their other concern was that the traders of counterfeit and cheap products were using under-aged children as cheap labourers.

It seems nothing has been done since Bawa’s departure to clean the city streets and shops of counterfeit products.

And many under-aged children continue to be used a cheap labour despite a national action plan that was launched in 2014 to establish the framework for policies and actions that would pave the way for tougher laws to eradicate child labour practices in PNG.

Child labour in this country includes children selling betel nuts and cigarettes on the streets, children being employed full-time in commercial trading and manufacturing facilities and outlets, pre-teens and teenage children engaged in the commercial sex trade and children employed in the agriculture sector.

Ironically, many political leaders and bureaucrats drive past these under-aged street vendors every day but prefer to look the other way. Some of them even buy these cheap products and continue to ignore the plight of these children.

The sight of under-aged children selling counterfeit and cheap foreign products at traffic light intersections and along the main city roads is disturbing and embarrassing.

Not only are they selling the items outside of licenced business premises but these young children are risking their lives and are traffic hazards. Sooner or later, one of them will be seriously hurt or even killed in a traffic accident.

It would be in the best interest of all law-abiding residents that the National Capital District Commission and NCD police collaborate in an exercise to clean up the city streets, especially the traffic light intersections, of these young vendors before they go after the real culprits.

Therefore, Met Supt Turi should rejuvenate his predecessor’s abandoned exercise to rid the capital city of counterfeit and cheap products, especially those being sold in the streets.

Moreover, this operation can only succeed if the police and other government agencies cooperate and work together to deny the entry of dubious foreigners and their counterfeit products into the country.

