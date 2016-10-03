Stop crime, look after potato project, locals told

AGRICULTURE and Livestock Minister Tommy Tomscoll has appealed to the people of remote Laiagam in Enga to look after the K2.5 million Yapai Potato Project by not causing law and order problems

He said this in front of a crowd of more than 5,000 people at Yapai last Friday who had gathered to witness the launching of the project – which consisted of a seed potato multiplication centre and a commercial farm.

It was set up by local entrepreneur and economist Sam Talepakali with financial assistance from the National Development Bank as well as financial and technical help from Fresh Produce Development Agency.

Also present for the launching were Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas and members of his provincial assembly and administration, National court judge and local man Justice Ambeng Kandakasi, National Development Bank managing director Moses Liu, FPDA chairman Fabian Chow and members of his board who had been meeting in Wabag, FPDA general manager Mark Worinu and his management and staff who had worked with Talepakali to make the project a reality, National Agriculture Research Institute Dr Ramakrishna Akkinapally, Department of Agriculture and Livestock deputy-secretary Steven Mombi, representatives from government departments and landowner representatives.

“The biggest thing we expect from you is law and order,” Tomscoll said.

“Where the project exists there must be no crime, where the project exists there must be peace in the area, so that we create an environment where men and women will be happy to work.

“These the requirements and commitments that you local people must give this project: land, labour, leadership, commitment and peace.

“If you take away peace and bring in crime and create law and order problems, the project will stop.

“These are the requirements that I ask that you continue giving.”

Tomscoll said government assistance to the project had come through the NDB with finance and FPDA with both finance and technical expertise, hence, their workers should be protected through peace in the community.

“They are bringing in their expertise on how to develop this product and bring it to market,” Tomscoll said.

“If you don’t have any markets, and don’t know how to link with markets, you will not do business.

“Therefore, FPDA is your partner, if this project is to succeed.

“The FPDA was set up to help you get your produce to market.”

Tomscoll commended Chow and Worinu for their leadership in making the project a reality.

