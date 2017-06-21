Stop discriminating each other

READING the daily newspaper, it has come to my very attention that politicians especially those in Opposition and the Government are discriminating each other in which this is not the type and character of a good leader that we are up for.

If you are campaigning for your party and its policies, just do the right thing and let the people to have their say on which candidate to nominate rather that discriminating each other on the social media.

A poster in The National (Page 25) on Friday, pointing out the three leader (Sam Basil, Don Polye and Sir Mekere Morauta) is not necessary.

In their term as MP’s in the parliament, they have serve the interest of the people and the country.

The PNC party should not do that.

I strongly urge all the intending candidates to refrain discriminating each other using the social medial but to play a clean campaign and when you get in the parliament, you can talk against each other strongly for the good of your people and the country as a whole.

Tommy Peter

Like this: Like Loading...