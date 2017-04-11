Stop the excuses, give us solutions

THIS is an open letter to the electoral commissioner and the NCD election manager.

We have been following up since December last year to have our names updated on the common roll but so far, our efforts have been in vain.

Our names are listed but in an electorate we no longer live or work in.

We have spent time and resources travelling to and from the NCD electoral office only to be told “come back next month”.

We have also sent emails but we have not received any positive feedback.

Time is catching up, and we as voters, want to ensure our names are listed on the correct roll for the right electorate.

We want to ensure we vote in the upcoming general election.

Please confirm a date, time, so that we can turn up and get our details updated.

The Electoral Commission should look at ways to update information and stop giving excuses.

Barnabas and Sharon Pondros

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...