Stop fighting people, says Daulo MP

Daulo MP Pogio Ghate has called on his people to embrace peace for development and stop tribal fighting.

Ghate, who is facing a court challenge from election runner-up Ekime Gorosahu, appealed to his people to stop fighting each other and work with him to bring about changes in the district.

“Election is a seasonal thing, but we people will always remain here, so we need to work together to develop our electorate,” he said.

“Tribal fighting brings unnecessary destruction and loss of lives.”

Ghate said differences and grievances should be addressed in proper forums like court and mediation.

“Maintaining peace and law-and-order should be prioritised at all levels in the communities, so we have services reaching to the remotest parts of the district,” he said.

“Putting aside our tribal differences, election conflicts and others.

“Work toward one goal: Work together to bring much-needed services to rural areas to help us progress and improve our lives.”

