Stop funding Qaqet council

IN light of the recent successful Special Agricultural and Business Leases (SABL) battle for the Kairak and Uramot-Baining people, the ENB government and administration should seriously consider ceasing immediately all funding to the Qaqet Council under the Qaqet project.

The Qaqet Council has been active at the forefront of oil palm development in the Baining area under the SABL concept and model in absence of free, prior and informed consent (FPIC).

The council supported the Kairak project proponents against the affected Kairak/Avir/Uramot landowners, who eventually won back their land rights.

It is ironic that while the ENB government and administration have been funding the Qaqet project, the Qaqet Council has been actively pushing oil palm development and displacing ENB people, referred to as settlers, as well as Baining landowners.

It has been actively involved in divide and rule tactics among the Baining people with their land for development of oil palm under the SABL model.

This concept is not being fully understood by Baining people, resulting in them being unlawfully deprived of their land, which, in the local Baining context, is their life. This has been in non-compliance of the Land Act provisions and in breach of the Constitution.

The council lacks the technical capacity and in-depth and extensive knowledge on Baining life and the fundamental land and resource rights of the people against their development needs. The Qaqet Council has no mandate over the Baining people and their land. The council is a menace and an insult to the Baining people.

It is driving its ill-conceived agenda on the ignorance, social standing and gullibility of the people.

It has been a total blunder in terms of facilitation of equitable decision-making on resource developments.

The necessities and requisites for social equity in the development process have been circumvented under SABL, thus, impeding the marshalling and progress of social capital in Baining communities.

The dynamics of social capital must be the impetus of equitable change to embrace socio-economic development in the Bainings, and anywhere else in ENB for that matter.

The provincial government must cease funding to the Qaqet Council forthwith before it inflicts more disaster and adverse impact on the lives of the ENB people, let alone the Baining landowners.

It should now operate with its own sources of funding.

Under the Qaqet project, the Baining people should have been primed to make rational decisions over their land and resources for equitable economic development.

The council miserably failed in this important area, resulting in land being taken away from the people under its auspices through inequitable oil palm projects.

Alois c. Balar, Conservation & Development Strategies,

Kokopo