Stop wasting time, we must act now

THE moment has arrived.

Are we going to use the old

or new fashion of campaign strategy?

I discourage with the old way because it involves risks and stimulates problems.

Some of the old fashion way of campaign are moving with huge crowds from one place to another and misusing of free time staying in the campaign house all night and day.

From my own experience I see that a candidate moving with crowds from one end to another is an old fashion campaign strategy.

The positive aspect is that it gives the candidates moral support and confidence during his/her campaign outreach outside the trouble barrier.

The disadvantage part of large travelling is wasting of precious time and over expense of funds.

The worst thing is it will sometimes result in massive accidents along the roads.

You will think that I am narrow minded person highlighting this issue but that’s the reality of old fashion campaign strategy.

My general recommendation is to reduce the number of supporter’s singing on trucks and cars to minimize the expense and accidents.

My personal opinion is that the candidates do not need large group of people to go around with.

If the candidates have the passion and heart for services delivery then he/she should confidently campaign alone by breaking the trouble barrier him/herself.

The candidates have to remember that they are there to create good relationship and persuade the people to vote for them.

We Papua New Guineans are not conscious of the time wasted.

We wasted a lot of time doing and minding others business for recognition, satisfaction and fame.

Dekene Fidelis

DWU

Like this: Like Loading...